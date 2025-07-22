Fintechs partner entertainment firm for Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps Exclusive’ screening in Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem

West Africa’s largest entertainment providers, Filmhouse Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with global payments leader, Visa and African fintech innovator, Chipper Cash for the West African special event screening of the latest blockbuster film from Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The screening event is scheduled to take place ahead of the film’s release across the continent on Friday, July 25 and will bring together celebrities, media, industry leaders, and fans to celebrate one of the most anticipated cinema releases of the year.

This collaboration makes a new era for moviegoing in Nigeria, where entertainment, technology and culture merge to deliver premium, inclusive cinematic experience.

“We are thrilled to bring Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, to audiences across Nigeria and even more energized to join forces with Visa and Chipper Cash to make this global event accessible to local audiences in new and exciting ways,” said Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (FilmHouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, and FilmOne Studios). “This collaboration goes beyond entertainment, it’s about breaking barriers, celebrating inclusivity, and delivering a cinematic experience that resonates boldly and authentically with Nigerian audiences.”

With Nigerian audiences embracing tech and experience-led entertainment, Filmhouse Group’s collaboration with Visa/Chipper Cash is redefining tech-enabled cinema experience at Filmhouse Cinemas’ IMAX, alongside storytelling that goes beyond the film.

“This partnership brings Visa’s cross-border capabilities to life in a way that rewards our cardholders. Whether travelling, shopping, enjoying movie experiences or planning adventures abroad, we’re excited to connect with Nigerians through an experience that turns everyday spending into unforgettable moments.

“Our collaboration with Chipper Cash and Filmhouse Group creates a powerful moment to highlight what Visa does best, make global access simple and rewarding. Through this campaign, we’re showing how everyday cross-border transactions can open doors to extraordinary experiences just like Fantastic Four.” said Seun Adaramola, Marketing Director of Visa West Africa.

Speaking more on the collaboration, the Group CEO noted: “This is what the future of African entertainment looks like, an integration of global and African brands to deliver innovation, scale, and relevance. Together, we are not just releasing a movie we are creating a movement.”

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025, and with this collaboration, Nigerian audiences can look forward to a more connected and truly unforgettable experience