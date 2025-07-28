Fighting hepatitis: Doxa health foundation leads free screening in Abuja

By Esther Onyegbula

The Doxa Health Foundation on Monday provided free hepatitis screenings, vaccinations, and referrals to over 1,110 residents of Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja, as part of events marking the 2025 World Hepatitis Day.

The outreach, which targeted both civilians and military personnel, aimed to raise awareness and offer life-saving intervention against hepatitis B and C, two of the deadliest yet under-diagnosed forms of the disease in Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, Miss Glory Akawu, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, emphasized that hepatitis remains a silent epidemic in Nigeria, often undetected until it causes irreversible liver damage.

“Hepatitis is a silent killer. It damages the liver and compromises its vital functions such as detoxification and metabolism,” she said. “By offering free testing, vaccinations, and referrals, we hope to empower people to detect and treat the infection early.”

World Hepatitis Day, recognized globally every July 28 by the World Health Organization (WHO), is an opportunity to galvanize action toward the elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030. This year, Doxa Health Foundation leveraged the global campaign to bring critical services directly to underserved communities.

“Our goal is to improve access to care,” Akawu explained. “In Nigeria, between 20 to 25 million people are estimated to be living with chronic hepatitis B, yet many remain unaware. Through this outreach, we aim to break that cycle of ignorance and late detection.”

The event saw hundreds of cantonment residents, including soldiers and their families, voluntarily undergo screening for hepatitis B and C. Those eligible received vaccinations on the spot, while others were referred for further treatment.

Grace Adamu, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude for the timely initiative.

“I’ve never had access to this vaccine. It’s either unavailable or too expensive. I’m thankful Doxa brought it to us today,” she said.

Another participant, Victor Emmanuel, who received both testing and vaccination, described the outreach as “life-saving.”

“This is more than just free healthcare. It’s a blessing to our community,” he said.

Nnabuko Moses, also a beneficiary, echoed the sentiment: “What they’ve done here today is a good thing. We are very grateful and we hope other groups will emulate them.”

Akawu called on government agencies, private stakeholders, and international partners to invest more in hepatitis prevention and care, describing the disease as a national health crisis that requires urgent and coordinated action.

“Only through awareness, early detection, and consistent vaccination campaigns can we reduce the burden on our healthcare system and save lives,” she said.

Doxa Health Foundation’s outreach is one of several planned activities across the country to commemorate World Hepatitis Day. With hepatitis continuing to threaten millions across Nigeria, health advocates say community-driven interventions like this are essential to turning the tide.