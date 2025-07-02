FIFA Club World Cup: Top scorers after Round of 16 fixtures

Club World Cup trophy.

The battle for global football supremacy is heating up at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, currently taking place in the United States.

With the tournament now in its knockout stages, the pressure has intensified, and only the strongest clubs remain in the hunt for the coveted title.

Following the conclusion of the Round of 16, attention is not only on the teams progressing to the quarterfinals but also on the players lighting up the tournament with their goal-scoring prowess.

Several forwards have already staked their claim for the Golden Boot, with 10 players tied on four goals apiece: each making a significant impact for their respective clubs.

Among the standout performers is Ángel Di María of Benfica, who leads the scorers’ list with four goals in four games. He’s closely followed by Marcos Leonardo of Al Hilal, Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund, and Gonzalo García of Real Madrid—each with four goals in just three appearances.

Their clinical finishing has been crucial in pushing their teams into the deeper stages of the tournament.

Despite the fierce competition, some big names have already exited the stage. Inter Miami, led by veteran superstar Lionel Messi, were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Messi’s elimination ended his quest to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of seven all-time goals in the Club World Cup.

European giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea continue to impress and are among the favorites to lift the trophy. Bayern’s Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz are all among the tournament’s top scorers—showcasing Europe’s attacking depth.

With the quarterfinals on the horizon, the race for the Golden Boot promises to be as thrilling as the quest for the trophy itself. The eventual winner will not only claim global bragging rights but also the honor of wearing FIFA’s champions badge for the next four years.

Top Scorers After Round of 16

Ángel Di María – Benfica – 4 goals (4 matches) Marcos Leonardo – Al Hilal – 4 goals (3 matches) Serhou Guirassy – Borussia Dortmund – 4 goals (3 matches) Germán Berterame – Monterrey – 4 goals (3 matches) Gonzalo García – Real Madrid – 4 goals (3 matches) Harry Kane – Bayern Munich – 4 goals (3 matches) Michael Olise – Bayern Munich – 4 goals (3 matches) Erling Haaland – Manchester City – 4 goals (3 matches) Kenan Yildiz – Juventus – 4 goals (3 matches) Phil Foden – Manchester City – 4 goals (3 matches)

Vanguard News