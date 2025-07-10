FG urges APC states to amplify Renewed Hope Agenda at grassroots

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on commissioners of information in All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states to intensify efforts in communicating the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda at the sub-national level.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call on Thursday in Minna, Niger State, at the opening of a two-day Conference of Commissioners for Information in APC States, organized by the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF). The theme of the event was “Strategic Communication and Policy Alignment.”

Idris said President Tinubu has been implementing a well-defined Eight-Point Agenda aimed at economic revitalization, national development, and inclusive growth.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Nigerians with a well-thought-out Eight-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, and that agenda is being implemented with discipline, prudence, and a strong commitment to national development,” the minister stated.

He cited the removal of fuel subsidy as a bold but necessary reform, adding that it has helped redirect funds toward major infrastructure projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway, Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway, and others.

Idris emphasized that increased federal allocations to states have enabled them to implement transformative projects across critical sectors like education, health, and agriculture. He urged commissioners to ensure that citizens understand and benefit from these reforms.

“You are the voice and face of government in your states. You must return with renewed energy, facts, and strategies to communicate government efforts effectively,” Idris told the commissioners.

He also encouraged the use of platforms like the National Orientation Agency (NOA), data-driven campaigns, and engagement with grassroots stakeholders, including traditional rulers, youth groups, and market associations.

“President Tinubu is keeping faith with Nigerians. It is now your duty to translate that faith into action and renewed hope at the grassroots,” he added.

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu, applauded the PGF for organizing the event, noting that effective communication is key to public trust.

“In our present context, governance is not only measured by policies or infrastructure, but by how effectively they are conveyed to the people. Strategic communication is the oxygen of sustainable leadership,” Bago said.

Highlighting the progress across APC-governed states, he said they are delivering measurable, people-focused results in areas such as digital transformation, education, health, and infrastructure.

Earlier, Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Folorunso Aluko, underscored the critical role of information managers in shaping public narratives.

He announced a proposed FG-PGF Media Policy and Strategy Synergy — a framework to harmonize communication between the Federal Ministry of Information and APC states. The initiative includes a joint media coordination platform, a national communication calendar, a shared media content repository, and a rapid-response mechanism.

“This is not just procedural; it is transformative,” Aluko said, stressing the importance of coordinated messaging in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda to all Nigerians.