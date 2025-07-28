FG urged to sustain fight in securing Nigeria’s oil infrastructure

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — As oil thieves face mounting pressure, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations has raised the alarm over attempts by powerful lobbyists to sabotage the operations of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited. The group has called on the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, to resist any effort aimed at derailing the progress made in securing Nigeria’s oil infrastructure.

The Coalition warned that attempts to pressure the government into canceling Tantita’s pipeline surveillance contract would only embolden oil thieves and reverse the gains achieved in crude oil production and regional stability.

Speaking at a press conference, Comrade Godwin Erheriene, Convener of the Coalition and Executive Director of Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust, said the involvement of lobbyists is a clear sign of desperation from those who have been crippled by Tantita’s successful operations.

“The mere mention of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) sends shivers down the spines of oil thieves,” Erheriene said. “His company’s presence has devastated illegal operations in the creeks and remains the strongest deterrent against oil-related crime in the Niger Delta.”

He emphasized that the pressure being mounted through lobbyists is a ploy to gain back access to the oil-rich creeks and sabotage Nigeria’s economic progress.

The Coalition cautioned that revoking Tantita’s contract would plunge the oil and gas sector into renewed chaos, leading to increased oil theft, illegal bunkering, and sabotage of critical national infrastructure.

“It would be a strategic mistake to remove a team that has clearly delivered results. Since Tantita was engaged, Nigeria’s daily crude oil output has increased by over 300,000 barrels, according to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC),” Erheriene noted.

The group highlighted Tantita’s innovative approach, particularly its use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and intelligence-led surveillance, as key reasons for its success in monitoring and protecting national oil assets.

They also praised Tompolo’s grassroots strategy of engaging local youths and traditional rulers to build a vast intelligence network across oil-producing communities—enhancing cooperation with security agencies and reducing sabotage from within.

“Among Niger Delta ex-agitators, no one has empowered more youths or commands deeper knowledge of the creeks than Tompolo,” the Coalition stated. “He has succeeded where others have failed.”

The civil society group urged President Tinubu, the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to not only renew but expand Tantita’s mandate, saying it would be a reward for proven competence and a vital move to protect national interest.

“Changing a winning team in the middle of a high-stakes operation would be a blunder. National interest must outweigh political or personal lobbying,” the Coalition concluded.

They warned the government not to yield to pressures from oil thieves and their enablers, insisting that standing firm on the Tantita contract is not only crucial but strategic for the long-term security and economic stability of the nation’s oil sector.