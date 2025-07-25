FG to partner with Rotary Club on humanitarian projects as Abuja metro gets new president

…Odika takes over, sets sights on Sauka village healthcare, water projects

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro in advancing humanitarian initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of underserved communities across the country.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, during the investiture and fundraising ceremony of the club’s 16th President, Rotarian Frederick Odika. The event, held Friday night at the Art and Culture Multipurpose Hall in Abuja, drew dignitaries, Rotarians, and supporters from across the FCT.

Engr. Momoh, who also served as chairman of the occasion, commended the club’s longstanding efforts in bringing hope and succour to the less privileged, particularly in rural areas. He noted that the government is keen to partner with organizations like Rotary to deepen impact and accelerate grassroots development.

“I have followed the club’s activities over the years and I am impressed with the level of commitment to humanitarian work. It is important that the government supports such noble efforts to alleviate the suffering of our rural dwellers,” the minister stated.

In his valedictory remarks, immediate past President of the club, Rotarian Joseph Okhakia, expressed gratitude to members for their support throughout his tenure. He pledged continued collaboration with the new leadership to sustain and exceed the club’s impact.

Speaking to journalists, Okhakia highlighted the dual purpose of the evening — the formal handover to the new president and the launch of a fundraising campaign to support the club’s upcoming projects.

“We’re here to officially hand over to our new president and to raise funds for the incoming executives. We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support us in bringing hope to the less privileged,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, President Frederick Odika thanked members for their confidence in him and called for their continued cooperation. He unveiled the club’s major humanitarian focus for the year — a comprehensive intervention in Sauka, a rural community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to him, the club plans to build a fully equipped health care centre and drill boreholes to provide clean water for residents. He appealed for financial support from members, friends, and partners, disclosing that over ₦30 million would be needed to execute the projects.

“We are committed to making a tangible impact in Sauka community. But we can’t do it alone. We need your support — moral, financial, and technical — to make this vision a reality,” Odika stated.