FG to APC govs: Preach Renewed Hope agenda in your states

APC flags

By Joseph Erunke

The Federal Government has called on commissioners of information in states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to keep citizens informed of the positive impact of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, who spoke yesterday, in Minna, Niger State, at the opening ceremony of a two-day Conference of Commissioners for Information in APC states,,said President Tinubu had followed through with the eight-point agenda encapsulated in his campaign documents.

The event, which was organised by the Progressives Governors’ Forum, aims to amplifying the work being done by the APC-led administration at both the federal and sub-national levels.

Idris, who noted that Tinubu has taken some far-reaching decisions to restructure the country for the betterment of citizens, noted that citizens would not know the achievements of the government if information managers in the states do not project them.

He said: “Let me re-emphasise that President Tinubu did not embark on his presidential campaign with lofty slogans. He presented to Nigerians a well-thought-out Eight-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, which is a blueprint for economic revitalization, national development, and inclusive growth. That agenda is now being steadily implemented across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with discipline, prudence, fortitude, and a deep commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.”

“One of the boldest and most consequential decisions of this administration, which is the removal of the fuel subsidy, was a painful but necessary reform. Beyond saving the economy from fiscal collapse, this decision has significantly blocked areas of leakage and waste in our economy, thereby leading to an increase in funding for the development of mega infrastructure such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Calabar-Abuja Super Highway, Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, among others.

“We are also witnessing steady investment in the provision of social services and the increase in monthly allocations to state governments, which is enabling them to embark on projects that are already having transformative impacts across sectors – from roads to schools, hospitals to agriculture.”