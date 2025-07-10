FG targets food sufficiency through PPP — Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

…Says Tinubu recognises food security as key to national sovereignty

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that President Bola Tinubu recognised food security as key to national sovereignty, with the federal government targeting food sufficiency through Public, Private Partnership, PPP.

He recalled that since the assumption of office of the president, he had taken deliberate steps, including the establishment of the ministry of marine and blue economy, which oversees over 800 kilometres of coastline and inland waterways suitable for aquaculture.

Idris reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to working closely with state governments and the private sector to scale up investments in agriculture and achieve self-sufficiency in food production

The minister, according to his Special Assistant on Media,Rabiu Ibrahim, stated this during an inspection visit to state-of-the-art Tilapia Fish Farm operated by Kainji Aquaculture Resources Limited in New Bussa as well as the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone in Amfani, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday.

Idris described the creation of the federal ministries of marine and blue Economy and livestock development by President Bola Tinubu as visionary steps aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework for private sector participation and reducing the importation of fish and dairy products into the country.

The minister was accompanied by the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh; the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Nura Rimi; and a representative of the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Ugochukwu Akagaogu.

‘’Coupled with the newly created ministry of livestock development, it is evident that the President recognises food security as key to national sovereignty.’’

He commended the efforts of Kainji Aquaculture Resources Limited and the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone, stating that their success demonstrated the immense potential of collaboration among the federal government, sub-national entities and the private sector in advancing Nigeria’s food production goals.

Idris further echoed President Tinubu’s recent commitment in Brazil to dismantle bureaucratic bottlenecks hampering the growth of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He praised Kainji Aquaculture Resources Limited for choosing to invest in the hatching and rearing of Tilapia, one of Nigeria’s most consumed fish varieties which is currently being imported in large quantities.

He said the venture would help reduce fish importation, create direct and indirect jobs, and offer sustainable solutions to youth unemployment.

“We have been informed that current production stands at 1,000 metric tonnes, with plans to double this to 2,000 metric tonnes by the end of the year, and to scale up to 5,000 metric tonnes within four years,” he said.

During a tour of the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone, the minister expressed his admiration for the scope and ambition of the project, urging both local and foreign investors to take advantage of the infrastructure being developed.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator Enoh, lauded the promoters of the two projects, describing them as aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“A lot of incredible effort has been put by the managements of Kainji Aquaculture Resources Limited as well as the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone and I think government has to be commended first, for finding it proper to grant licenses for the Free Trade Zone.

‘’Therefore, I think the only way we can achieve Mr. President’s objectives and goals in terms of industrialisation is with the effort of private investors,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone, Dr. Abdulmalik Ndagi, explained that the zone was designed to provide industrial, residential and commercial infrastructure to attract and retain investors in Nigeria.

He listed the infrastructure under development to include two power substations, recreational facilities around the lake, a golf course, polo field, racetrack, airport, train station, university, world-class hospitals, and more.

Dr. Ndagi disclosed that about N30 billion had already been invested in the Free Trade Zone, and appealed to the Bank of Industry for a N10 billion intervention facility to accelerate the implementation of subsequent project phases.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Kainji Aquaculture Resources Limited, Mr. Sa’adu Baloni, said the company was committed to enhancing the social and economic well-being of both the host community and the nation.