FG targets 2m jobs through National Social Housing Programme

Dangiwa

By John Alechenu

ABUJA-Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has revealed plans by the federal government, to create over two million jobs through its Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme.

He said the programme will go a long way not only to create jobs but also boost local economies.

Giving a breakdown of how government intends to achieve this target, the minister explained that over two million jobs would be created at 25 persons per job, 27 jobs per location, in 77,400 locations.

Arc. Dangiwa disclosed this during the ministry’s engagement on its operations, with the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Badamasi Haiba, in Abuja yesterday, the minister informed legislators that the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme was designed to provide homes for low-income earners, the unemployed, vulnerable groups, and internally displaced persons, IDPs.

He stated that 100 housing units would be constructed in each of the 774 local government areas across the country.

According to him, the programme will be funded through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

While promising that the legislature would be fully briefed after approval of the NSHP documents by President Bola Tinubu, the minister said: “After the take-off of the project, we are going to bring a bill to the National Assembly for the project to be sustainable, so we can have national social housing fund.”

Briefing the House committee on the status of ongoing projects of the ministry, he explained that they were carried along from the previous year and the 2022 supplementary budget during the first and second quarters of the present year, while awaiting further review of the 2025 budget from the budget office of the federation.

He revealed that most of the Renewed Hope cities and estate projects were at advance level of completion, assuring that once monies were released, the projects would be completed, ready for commissioning within two months.

The minister also informed the committee of a recent visit to the Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja, with the developers and financiers, saying the project was at an advanced stage of completion.

Similarly, he highlighted the progress so far achieved at the Renewed Hope Cities in Kano and Lagos states, adding that both would soon be commissioned.

On subscription for the houses, Arc. Dangiwa told the committee that work had commenced on all the sites, and that developers were already recouping their monies.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, emphasised the committee’s commitment to resolving problems effectively, assuring the minister that all issues would be attended to.