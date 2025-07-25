FG sets six-week deadline for completion of renewed hope city in Kano

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely delivery of the Renewed Hope City housing project in Kano State, setting a six-week deadline for its completion.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmad Musa-Dangiwa, gave the directive on Friday during a routine inspection visit to the project site.

Speaking to newsmen after touring the facility, Musa-Dangiwa expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, stating that the project was progressing in line with the approved specifications.

“The quality of construction is satisfactory and meets the required standards.

“The pace of work is also commendable and on schedule,” he said.

Musa-Dangiwa said the contractor has been given a six-week ultimatum to complete all outstanding works, with a view to inaugurating the project by the end of August.

“Our goal is to ensure the project is ready for commissioning by the end of August so that we can begin offering these units to interested Nigerians,” the minister said.

He added that although there have been some minor changes to the original design, all modifications were approved and within acceptable limits.

The minister commended the Kano State Controller of Housing for effective oversight and due diligence, which he said had contributed significantly to the progress recorded.

“We are highly impressed with both the quality and speed of the work. Most of the remaining tasks involve internal finishes and some external works like electrification and water reticulation,” Musa-Dangiwa added.

He also inspected another section of the site where damage was observed on a portion of the tarred road.

The minister attributed the deformation to the use of the road by heavy-duty trucks, contrary to the original design intended for light vehicles.

He,then,directed the contractor to install metal barricades to restrict access to such vehicles and to repair the affected section before the project’s completion.

“The contractor has been instructed to prevent further damage by redirecting heavy trucks.

“They must also repair the affected road segment before the project is delivered. It was an oversight, but we are confident they will address it,” Musa-Dangiwa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was accompanied by the Minister of State, Yusuf Abdullahi-Attah, and some top ministry officials.

The Renewed Hope City project is part of the Federal Government’s broader initiative to bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit and provide affordable shelter for citizens.

