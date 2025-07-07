FG seeks judiciary’s backing to deepen capital market, boost investor confidence

…Sound Judgments Vital for Economic Growth – VP Shettima

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ABUJA — The Federal Government has called on the judiciary to adopt a more proactive and technically sound approach to handling capital market disputes as part of broader efforts to attract long-term investments and enhance market confidence.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the appeal on Monday during the opening of a two-day Judges’ Workshop organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja. The workshop, themed “Repositioning the Nigerian Capital Market for National Economic Transformation through Effective Dispute Resolution,” brought together judicial officers, market regulators, and legal experts.

Represented by Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Shettima described the capital market as the “lifeblood of modern economies,” and emphasized that investor confidence hinges on trust and judicial efficiency.

“Delays, inconsistencies, or lack of sector-specific expertise in adjudication can create systemic risks and discourage both local and foreign investment,” Shettima said.

“The capital market is more than a trading floor—it is a catalyst for job creation, infrastructure development, and economic diversification.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s youthful population and economic potential, the Vice President said a well-functioning capital market could unlock prosperity, deepen financial inclusion, and improve living standards.

“What matters is not the inevitability of disputes, but how swiftly, fairly, and expertly they are resolved,” he added.

In her address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun—represented by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Adah—stressed that the judiciary must be an “active custodian of commercial justice,” especially in a sector as dynamic and vulnerable as the capital market.

“The market is both a beacon of opportunity and a target for fraud and regulatory manipulation,” she said.

“Judges must remain vigilant and adaptive to its evolving nature.”

Speaking earlier, SEC Director General Dr. Emomotimi Agama said the workshop aligns with the implementation of the newly enacted Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, a landmark legislation aimed at strengthening regulatory frameworks and boosting investor protection.

“ISA 2025 is a bold step toward a more transparent, efficient, and resilient investment environment. It signals a new era for Nigeria’s capital market,” Agama noted.

He praised the Executive and Legislative arms for the passage of the Act, calling it a “shared commitment” to economic transformation and global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, revealed that the Commission has charged 58 unlicensed businesses for running pyramid schemes in the country, with two convictions already secured.

Olukoyede emphasized the importance of judicial capacity-building, especially as fraudsters increasingly exploit digital assets and virtual trading platforms.

“We are prosecuting Binance, CBEX, and other entities involved in financial and investment frauds,” he stated.

“It’s imperative the judiciary stays updated on the intricacies of emerging financial crimes, especially involving digital and virtual assets.”

The workshop underscores the growing collaboration between regulators, security agencies, and the judiciary in fostering a secure and investor-friendly capital market environment in Nigeria.