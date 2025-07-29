FG rescues Nigerian workers stranded in Central African Republic

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that some Nigerian workers, who were stranded in the Central African Republic (CAR) have been rescued.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a trending video of the stranded Nigerian nationals in Bambari region of the country had been uploaded online.

The workers were purportedly abandoned by their employers and facilitators in the region which is about 850 kilometres from the country’s capital, Bangui.

According to Ebienfa, the ministry is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens everywhere in the world.

“The stranded Nigerian workers in CAR have been successfully rescued and are currently in the custody of the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui.

“A very big commendation to the staff of the Embassy and the Government of CAR for the successful operation.

“Nigeria is working. Following the video that went viral the necessary action was taken. God bless the team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Ebienfa said that the ministry had made contact with the victims through its officials in CAR.

He further explained that the ministry also engaged with relevant authorities there, and ensured their safety, protection and swift repatriation.

The ministry’s spokesman said that their passports were retrieved successfully and a vehicle was sent to Bambari to evacuate them to Bangui.

Ebienfa said that discussions were also ongoing with a company for their accommodation and welfare while in Bangui and their subsequent repatriation to Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians traveling abroad for work to henceforth always verify the credibility of their employers and ensure proper documentation before departure.

“Nigerians are also advised to register their presence and that of their employees with the Embassy of Nigeria whenever they are in any foreign country, to avert unpleasant experiences in event of consular issues,” he said. (NAN)