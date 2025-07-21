FG reopens recruitment portal for Civil Defence, Immigration, others [how to apply]

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has reopened its recruitment portal after a temporary suspension caused by technical difficulties.

The board had earlier paused the recruitment process for the four paramilitary agencies under its supervision following serious glitches on the portal.

In a statement released on Monday, CDCFIB confirmed that the issues have now been resolved and apologised for the inconvenience experienced by applicants.

“We sincerely apologize for the interruption in the application submission process. Due to the high volume of applications, it was necessary to enhance the system to ensure it can accommodate all applicants, thereby facilitating a seamless, transparent, and equitable recruitment process,” the board stated.

Explaining the reason for the shutdown, the board said it was essential to upgrade its system to manage the large volume of entries and ensure a smoother and fairer experience for candidates.

Applicants who began the process earlier are now encouraged to return to the portal and complete their applications.

“Visit our portal address from the 21st July 2025 https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng,” the statement added.

The CDCFIB reiterated its dedication to a merit-based recruitment process and lauded the interest of Nigerians eager to serve in the country’s security and emergency agencies.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies and are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process,” the board said.

Responding to complaints about missing local government areas in the portal’s selection menu, the board assured that the issue is being addressed.

“While some candidates are unable to proceed with applications resulting from missing or unlisted local government areas, CDCFIB assures that immediate action is currently being taken to rectify and make fresh inclusions into the portal for them,” it noted.

Vanguard News