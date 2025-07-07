FG reaffirms commitment to rebuilding Borno through Renewed Hope Agenda

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to rebuilding Borno State hitherto devastated by activities of insurgents, promising increased investment in infrastructure, security, and economic recovery under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Regional Development, stated this during a working visit to Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Monday when he paid courtesy visit to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Umar Kadafur.

The Minister and his entourage had also paid a similar visit to the Shehu of Borno at his palace, Dr Abubakar Garbai Al-amin Elkanemi, where the Royal Father appreciated North East Development Commission (NEDC) for the job weldone under the Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Goni Alkali and his team.

At the Government House, he said, the Federal Government is determined to support the state’s recovery efforts through the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Momoh said the Federal Government would partner with the Borno State government to rebuild areas devastated by over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

He described Borno as a peaceful state now ripe for more economic investment.

The Minister pledged support for victims of recent flooding that destroyed livelihoods in many communities.

“We are here to oversee and supervise the activities of the NEDC, to hear about their achievements and their needs,” he said.

Responding, Kadafur commended the NEDC’s efforts in providing relief materials, constructing houses, and supplying security vehicles among other interventions, which he admitted has really complement efforts of the state government in its post insurgency recovery.

“The NEDC’s efforts in in the field of education, heath, agriculture, empowerment and restoring economic activity in the Lake Chad Basin have significantly boosted our state’s economic prospects,” he added.

The Deputy Governor noted President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which according to him is already positively impacting Borno state and its resilient people.