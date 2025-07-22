FG plays ostrich over Wike’s alleged land grab – CSO

Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil society organisation, the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), has accused the Federal Government of turning a blind eye to allegations of improper land allocations by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, NACAT Co-Founders Fejiro Oliver and Tega Samson alleged that Wike had allocated valuable plots of land in Abuja to his family, friends, and associates.

They described his actions as a serious breach of public trust and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene decisively.

“We are deeply concerned that President Tinubu has yet to address this issue or hold the minister accountable for these actions,” they said.

NACAT also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to launch a full investigation into the matter.

The group compared the situation to the 2013 removal of former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah by then-President Goodluck Jonathan over a ₦300 million scandal, questioning why no action had been taken against Wike, despite allegations involving over ₦300 billion worth of public assets.

“Stella Oduah was removed from office for a ₦300 million scandal. Why has no action been taken against Wike, who is accused of mismanaging over ₦300 billion in land allocations?” said Tega Samson.

The group warned that the failure to hold the Minister to account could undermine public trust in the government’s commitment to transparency and the rule of law.

“The failure to address these allegations sends the wrong message to Nigerians and erodes trust in the administration,” Oliver added.

NACAT vowed to hold regular protests at the National Assembly and FCT Ministry if the minister is not held to account.

“We can no longer tolerate the mismanagement of public assets. Enough is enough,” the group declared.