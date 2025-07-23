FG orders emergency repairs of failed portion of Kaduna-Abuja expressway

FILE IMAGE

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Federal Government has directed immediate emergency repairs on a failed section of the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, following a presidential order to ease the hardship faced by commuters.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, who gave the directive, said the affected stretch, about 500 meters near the Federal Cooperative College at the Abuja Junction in Kaduna, has caused severe delays in the movement of people, goods, and services.

He gave the assurance during an inspection visit to the site, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed.

The statement read in part, “In line with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Honourable Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq., on the directive of Mr. President, undertook an urgent inspection visit to the critical portion of the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

“This vital corridor is a major link within the nation’s socio-economic zones and its failed condition has heightened the hardship of motorists and impacted economic activities, greatly.

“Speaking during the inspection, the Honourable Minister emphasised the strategic importance of the road, reiterating President Tinubu’s commitment to making Nigerian roads motorable and safe, despite existing funding constraints.

“He noted that the President has made it a priority to ensure swift interventions, where necessary, to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, CON, FNSE, Goronyo assured the public that the Ministry has assessed the identified portion of the road and will commence immediate emergency repairs.

“This proactive measure is part of the government’s broader agenda to strengthen road infrastructure and promote an efficient transportation network across the country.

“The Minister, while appreciating the patience and understanding of road users, assured the public of concerted efforts to deliver quality roads and bridges for accelerated national development.” End.