FG, Nestle synergise to raise water quality

By Peace Ezenwamma

To strengthen access to safe water and sanitation across Nigeria, Nestlé Nigeria has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to launch a National Water Quality Advocacy Campaign.

The initiative, unveiled in Abuja during a courtesy visit by Nestlé and members of the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), aims to raise public awareness, educate communities, and promote sustainable water practices nationwide.

The campaign aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to enhance public health and environmental safety, and forms part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on clean water access and sanitation.

Welcoming the collaboration, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, described the campaign as a timely intervention to curb water-related health risks such as cholera and diarrhoea, and to strengthen resilience against flooding and climate-induced threats.

“The Ministry is committed to working with Nestlé Nigeria to improve water quality across the country. This partnership is in line with our mission to ensure safe water access and support the health and wellbeing of all Nigerians,” Utsev said.

Also speaking, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said the company is driving behaviour change through a collaborative, grassroots approach.

“Water is essential to life, yet millions of Nigerians remain at risk due to unsafe water sources. Our campaign is not just about raising awareness—it’s about shifting behaviours and building partnerships that deliver lasting impact.”

Uwadoka said the advocacy effort rests on three core pillars: building knowledge, engaging stakeholders, and driving long-term, sustainable action across affected communities.

Giving insight into the campaign’s early impact, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, National Coordinator of OPS-WASH, noted that direct interventions have already begun in multiple communities.

“We are taking a long-term, impact-led approach. In Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, 16 communities will benefit from water quality interventions. Another eight communities in Agbara, Ogun State, are also included,” he said.

He added that two agricultural communities will benefit from water harvesting systems to support irrigation and food production.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry and OPS-WASH, who reaffirmed their joint commitment to scaling up clean water access nationwide.

With this campaign, stakeholders are optimistic that stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors will accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets on water, sanitation, and hygiene in Nigeria.