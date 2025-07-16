FG, Nestle partner to raise water quality

By Peace Ezenwamma

Determined to revolutionise developmental healthcare, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is reshaping the narrative around autism and developmental disorders in Nigeria and across West Africa, having supported over 5,000 families through its Orange Ribbon Initiative over the past 15 years.

Announcing the 2025 edition of the Autism Conference themed “From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion”, scheduled to hold from 15th to 19th July in Lagos, the Head of Corporate Communication at GTBank, Oyinade Adegbite, said the free autism clinics organised by the bank offer assessments and early intervention support services often inaccessible in underserved communities.

“What we’ve done over the years is gather and store data from families who have come to our clinics or attended our annual conferences. Many of these families are seeking professional help for the first time. And it’s not just autism; we see a wide range of developmental disorders like ADHD, Down syndrome, and OCD. It’s a reflection of the broader reality in Nigeria,” she explained.

GTBank, through its Orange Ribbon Initiative, began with a broader focus on developmental disorders before narrowing its emphasis to autism in the second year. The initiative has since become a lifeline for thousands of families, many of whom previously lacked access to professional evaluation or guidance.

From Lagos to Abeokuta, Ghana, and even Alberta, GTBank has hosted mobile clinics, community outreaches, and its widely attended Annual Autism Conference, offering hands-on support to parents and caregivers.

“We’ve had situations where we teach parents the very basics, how to hug their child, how to engage with them. For many, that moment of acknowledgment is the turning point. From there, they realise that help exists,” Adegbite said.

In his address, the Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, recalled that the Orange Ribbon Initiative was launched in 2009 to advocate for children with neurodevelopmental disorders and to support the families and caregivers who nurture them.

“What started as a simple but focused effort has grown to shape how we advocate, how we listen, and how we respond. This is the foundation upon which our autism programme is built—one that champions acceptance, encourages early intervention, and advocates for a future where every child is given the opportunity to thrive.”

He described the 15th anniversary as a reaffirmation of their commitment, stressing that inclusion and acceptance are not just responsibilities but moral imperatives, and that progress is measured not only by policies and programmes but by the everyday opportunities created for every child.

Also speaking, Autism advocate and therapist, Dr. Grace Bamegboye, described GTBank’s platform as not just medical, but a social, cultural, and deeply educational resource that tackles ignorance, cultural myths, and stigma.

“Before now, parents were blamed. People thought autism was spiritual or that the mother had done something wrong during pregnancy. GTBank has demystified those myths,” she said.

According to her, early intervention once rare is now increasingly common due to growing awareness.

“In the past, children were often brought in at ages five or six far too late for optimal outcomes. But now, we’re seeing children as early as 11 to 18 months. That’s a huge win,” she said.

Bamegboye noted that GTBank is moving beyond awareness, actively working with stakeholders to embed autism support into Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.

“We piloted a community outreach in Obalende, Lagos. Through door-to-door engagements, we identified 20 families with children showing signs of developmental delays. We then held a town hall with market women, local leaders, and the parents. Afterward, we conducted a four-day free intervention. The model worked and now, other LGAs are requesting similar interventions,” she said.

The bank is also collaborating with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to establish a dedicated resource centre for developmental disabilities. In addition, it is working with lawmakers to push for policy frameworks that support neurodivergent individuals across all levels of government.

On her part, founder of BabyLounge Special Needs and a mother to a child with autism,Mrs. Solape Azazi, credited the bank for inspiring her journey into advocacy.

“Eight years ago, I walked into the GTBank Autism Conference and said, ‘My child has autism. What do I do?’ That moment gave me direction. Today, I’m not just helping my son—I’m helping others.”

Also speaking, an international behaviour analyst, Osezusi Bolodeoku, emphasised that neurodiversity should be recognised as a spectrum of differences not deficiencies.

She commended GTBank for its commitment to practical strategies for parents, especially those who lack access to specialised care.

“We’re teaching parents what to do in their kitchens and living rooms. Early intervention works. I started with my son at 17 months. He’s 12 now, you wouldn’t know a thing,” she said.