FG, NDLEA partner to introduce drug education in school curriculum

..Mandate Drug Tests for Varsity Students

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

In a major step towards combating the rising scourge of substance abuse among Nigerian youth, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Federal Ministry of Education have agreed to integrate drug education into school curricula and introduce mandatory drug testing in tertiary institutions.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during a strategic meeting between the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, in Abuja.

According to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the meeting focused on collaborative approaches to drug demand reduction, particularly through Nigeria’s education system.

General Marwa, who led a delegation of senior NDLEA officials, described substance abuse as a national emergency threatening the fabric of society, especially the youth.

“The fight against drugs is a fight for the soul of our children,” Marwa said. “Drug abuse is fueling insecurity — terrorism, banditry, and other crimes. Without drugs, these criminals would not have the nerve to commit the atrocities we see today.”

He cited alarming statistics from NDLEA operations, including the arrest of 40,887 drug offenders and the conviction of 8,682 within the past two years. The agency also seized over 5,507 metric tonnes of drugs, including over one billion pills of opioids, mostly tramadol, worth more than ₦1 trillion.

Marwa proposed three key areas of collaboration with the Education Ministry:

Curriculum Review: Revise the secondary school drug education curriculum to address evolving substance abuse trends and new psychoactive substances.

Stand-Alone Programmes: Introduce school-based initiatives such as lectures, competitions, and parent-focused interventions to raise awareness and prevent drug use.

Drug Integrity Testing: Institute a policy for drug testing in universities and other tertiary institutions. This includes mandatory testing for fresh and returning students, as well as random checks.

“Vice-chancellors are already seeking our support to begin drug tests. If students know they’ll be tested, they’re less likely to indulge,” Marwa explained.

In response, Education Minister Alausa applauded Marwa’s passion and sustained service to the country, describing the NDLEA’s efforts as essential to national development.

“When youths are addicted to drugs, they can’t learn. Even if they do, they don’t get functional education,” he warned. “This eventually renders them unemployable and susceptible to crime.”

The Minister endorsed all three proposals, adding that the Ministry is already reviewing the secondary school curriculum and will integrate updated drug education content. He also approved the formation of an inter-ministerial technical working group to develop and implement the agreed initiatives.

Furthermore, Dr. Alausa directed the immediate establishment of a Substance Use Prevention Unit in the Ministry. He also committed to involving UBEC and TETFUND in supporting the NDLEA Academy in Jos for training and research collaboration.

“We have no choice but to act,” the Minister emphasized. “We must introduce drug testing in our institutions and implement targeted school programmes nationwide.”

The meeting ended with a firm commitment by both parties to sustain and deepen the partnership in safeguarding the future of Nigerian youth from the dangers of substance abuse.