FG launches platform to connect diasporans to local institutions

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government on Monday unveiled a platform aimed at leveraging the expertise of Nigerians abroad to advance national development goals in education, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEM-M).

The platform, known as the Diaspora BRIDGE Platform, is a digital innovation designed to connect Nigerian professionals in the diaspora with local tertiary institutions for collaboration in research, teaching, innovation, and capacity building.

Diaspora BRIDGE is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which enables diaspora professionals to register, upload their credentials, and indicate their areas of interest.

Nigerian institutions, in turn, can conduct self-assessments, identify research and teaching gaps, and request targeted collaborations to address these needs.

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who unveiled the platform at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, described the initiative as “a symbol of restored trust, a framework for renewed partnership, and a strategic pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The platform also includes features such as virtual seminar hosting, e-learning modules, collaboration tracking, and a searchable directory of experts, as well as supports project life cycle monitoring, from proposals to execution, through integration with TERAS.



Speaking, Shettima, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said:”The ‘BRIDGE is not just another government programme; it is a deliberate effort to reconnect Nigeria’s greatest asset, its people, no matter where they are in the world. We are redesigning the architecture of collaboration, opening doors, and telling the diaspora, You belong, you matter and you are needed.”



According to the Vice President, the platform will help reverse years of fragmented engagement between diaspora professionals and home institutions caused by distance, bureaucracy, and a deficit of trust.



Delivering the keynote address, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, hailed the platform as a bold and transformative step to restore Nigeria’s intellectual capital and global partnerships.



“As someone who trained in Nigeria and excelled abroad, I understand the importance of giving back. BRIDGE is our answer to turning brain drain into brain gain, connecting those who left, with the institutions they once called home,” he said.



Alausa stressed that BRIDGE would enable structured collaboration through teaching, mentorship, joint research, policy innovation, and project partnerships, all within a flexible digital environment. He revealed that the platform would also integrate with TETFund’s TERAS to ensure transparency and seamless project monitoring.



Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora Engagement, Dr. Bayo Adedewe, who gave an overview of the programme, said BRIDGE was anchored on President Tinubu’s vision to institutionalize diaspora contributions.



“The idea is to tap into the immense potential of our professionals abroad and create a system that ensures their contributions are structured, impactful, and aligned with national priorities,” he explained.



In her remarks, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, lauded the Ministry of Education for what she described as a game-changer that will redefine how the diaspora contributes to nation-building.



She said, “This initiative is not just a digital hub, it’s a national bridge. We’ve spoken with the diaspora for years, but BRIDGE now provides them with a platform to engage meaningfully.

“We salute your sacrifices and urge you to share your knowledge, mentor our learners, organise workshops, and offer scholarships. Together, we will move Nigeria forward.”



Dabiri-Erewa revealed that some Nigerian diaspora professionals have already started donating equipment and medical resources to support local institutions. “This is our moment. Let us all take advantage of it.”



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in his goodwill message, described the platform as a necessary ideological shift that will not only strengthen the education sector but also reduce the pressure for migration.

“This platform offers remote learning and collaboration opportunities that can keep our talents connected without necessarily relocating,” he said.



On his part, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, praised the initiative as a step toward deepening trust and shared responsibility between diaspora and local stakeholders.



“This is more than a digital platform. It’s about building national capacity by combining the power of both diasporas and locals,” Pate stated.



Also speaking, the Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, said the programme is timely and strategic in a world where innovation moves rapidly. “Nigeria cannot afford to let brilliant minds remain disconnected. BRIDGE aligns with our ministry’s mission to upgrade national research capabilities,” he said.



Representing the governors, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said BRIDGE is “an urgent call to reconnect our diaspora with our local institutions.” He stressed the importance of preparing Nigerian graduates to not only compete globally but to become local innovators and builders of our future.