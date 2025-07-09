FG launches phase 7 mass trials of suspected terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday officially launched Phase 7 of the Kainji Mass Trials of terrorist suspects.

A statement by the strategic communications department of the office of the National Security Adviser ONSA, said “it is part of its continued commitment to combating terrorism, violent extremism, and strengthening the nation’s criminal justice system in line with international best practices”,

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Major General Adamu Garba Laka, emphasised that the trials represent Nigeria’s unwavering pursuit of justice and a reaffirmation of its resolve to confront terrorism through lawful and transparent means.

He said, “It is truly encouraging to see the convergence of the Judiciary, law enforcement, legal practitioners, and partners, once again united in purpose and duty.

“These trials are a cornerstone of our national commitment to upholding the rule of law while addressing terrorism and violent extremism.”

General Laka noted that Nigeria has recorded significant successes in strengthening its criminal justice capacity to handle terrorism-related offences.

He further highlighted that recent progress in the prosecution of such cases has played a critical role in addressing concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Indeed, the advancements made through these trials have greatly contributed to Nigeria’s efforts toward exiting the FATF Grey List,” he added.

On behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, General Laka extended appreciation to the Federal Government, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Justices of the Federal High Court for their professionalism and dedication to justice.

He also acknowledged the valuable support of international partners, investigators, legal teams, and support staff.

Representing the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, commended the collaborative efforts of the ONSA and various local and international stakeholders for their ongoing support and contributions to the trials.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to ensure justice is served to both victims and accused persons within a framework that respects the rule of law and human rights.