FG launches Nigeria Web Design Standards to transform digital public services

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a major step toward modernizing digital governance and improving access to public services, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has launched the Nigeria Web Design Standards (NWDS) project.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), aims to create a unified, user-friendly, and secure framework for all federal government websites.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, emphasized the importance of digital tools in rebuilding trust between citizens and government.

“People trust governments that serve them efficiently. And in the digital age, technology is the most powerful tool to deliver that service,” Tijani said. “Web platforms are often the first point of interaction for citizens. If they’re confusing or inconsistent, they damage trust. This project is about fixing that.”

Tijani called for inclusive and collaborative design of government digital platforms, stressing the need for tools that reflect citizens’ needs and values.

NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the initiative aims to transform digital service delivery by eliminating the fragmented and inconsistent web designs currently used by various government agencies.

“Without clear standards, agencies operate in silos, creating platforms with different layouts and navigation. This frustrates users,” Abdullahi explained. “Standardization will enable the development of reusable components, making it easier to build accessible and citizen-friendly websites.”

Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, highlighted the project’s potential to significantly improve public service delivery.

“Countries that have embraced digital coherence have seen major improvements in governance. Nigeria must do the same—providing a single, integrated platform where citizens can access services seamlessly,” he said.

Citing the UK government’s digital portal as an example, Aig-Imoukhuede emphasized that standardized platforms not only improve usability but also enhance public trust.

Commending the Minister’s visionary leadership, he stated, “An effective government website is no longer optional—it is essential. As more Nigerians come online, government must be ready to meet them where they are—digitally.”

Reflecting on his personal experience building digital platforms in the private sector, Aig-Imoukhuede said the NWDS project could revolutionize how Nigerians interact with their government—visually, structurally, and institutionally.

Chioma Njoku, Director of Programmes at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, presented an overview of the Foundation’s mission to support public sector transformation. She noted that the initiative aligns with the Foundation’s vision of closing development gaps through technical support, partnerships, and capacity-building.

“Young people must see public service as a space of opportunity, not frustration. Through this and other projects, we want to inspire a new generation to believe in public service and national transformation,” she said.

Njoku called on stakeholders—from government to private sector, civil society, youth groups, and the media—to take shared responsibility for driving change.

“This initiative is not just about websites—it’s about building a responsive, transparent, and citizen-focused government,” she emphasized.

The adoption of the NWDS will soon be mandated through new policies and regulations, supported by evaluation tools and incentives to ensure compliance across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), according to NITDA.

Key Benefits of the NWDS Initiative Include:

A unified digital identity for all government websites;

A streamlined, consistent user experience;

Improved accessibility and inclusion;

Cost savings through shared digital tools;

Increased public trust via transparency and usability.

Dr. Tijani praised the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for funding the first phase of the project and for its enduring commitment to public sector innovation.

“This is a historic opportunity to co-create Africa’s first national digital interface, built by and for the people. It’s not just about websites—it’s about trust, efficiency, and the future of governance,” he said.

The NWDS project underscores the federal government’s strategic vision to leverage digital transformation for inclusive development, citizen empowerment, and renewed public trust.