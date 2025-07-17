FG hails Houston declaration of July 5 as ‘Ijaw Day’

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has hailed the official declaration of July 5 as Ijaw Day by the City of Houston, Texas, describing it as a proud and historic milestone for the Ijaw people, Bayelsa State, and Nigeria at large.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday in Abuja, the Commission said the recognition highlights the growing influence of Nigerian diaspora communities and the increasing global appreciation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the development as a significant achievement that aligns with NiDCOM’s mandate to strengthen ties between Nigerians at home and abroad, while preserving cultural identity.

She congratulated the Ijaw community and leadership in Houston for their commitment and advocacy, adding that the recognition is both a celebration and a call to deepen diaspora engagement.

Dabiri-Erewa assured that NiDCOM remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift Nigerian communities globally and foster partnerships that drive national development.