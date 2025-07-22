FG dismisses ADC’s criticism of Tinubu’s diplomatic appointments

President Bola Tinubu

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has dismissed recent criticisms by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the pace of ambassadorial appointments and Nigeria’s foreign representation, describing the remarks as alarmist, politically motivated, and fundamentally misinformed.

In a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Tuesday, the Ministry said Nigeria remains effectively represented across all missions by seasoned diplomats and experienced chargés d’affaires who continue to promote national interests abroad.

The Ministry noted that President Bola Tinubu remains committed to building a professional diplomatic corps that reflects national priorities and global realities.

It also pointed to recent high-level engagements by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, including strategic meetings with counterparts from the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Japan, and Egypt, as well as Nigeria’s active participation in multilateral forums such as BRICS, the African Union, and ECOWAS.

The statement in parts, “The appointment of ambassadors is a sovereign function, not a matter to be rushed for political convenience or partisan appeasement.

“President Tinubu, in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to reforming the foreign service architecture to ensure that future postings are driven by merit, competence, national interest, and strategic alignment; not patronage or expediency.

“The Ministry reaffirms that such appointments will be made in due course and with the solemnity they deserve.

“The ADC’s assertion that Nigerian missions have become ‘sorry symbols’ is not only false but insulting to the hardworking men and women of Nigeria’s foreign service. While the Ministry acknowledges that there are long-standing structural and funding challenges, predating the current administration, it is categorically untrue that morale is at its ‘lowest.’ Nigerian diplomats continue to serve with distinction under often difficult circumstances.

“The ADC’s comments reflect political opportunism and a lack of understanding of foreign policy processes. Diplomacy must not be used as a tool for partisan attacks. Nigeria’s global reputation is too valuable to be undermined by sensationalism and domestic political point-scoring.”

On allegations that Nigeria mishandled a reported U.S. proposal to receive deported Venezuelan nationals, the Ministry insisted that Nigeria acted within its rights.

It reads, “The notion that the Foreign Minister’s public articulation of Nigeria’s position was a diplomatic faux pas ignores the realities of modern diplomacy, where transparency and responsible communication are increasingly vital.

“The Ministry remains focused on constructive diplomacy, protecting Nigeria’s global interests, and restoring credibility to foreign service operations through thoughtful reforms and principled engagement.”

It further urged political actors and commentators to exercise restraint and responsibility in matters of foreign policy.

“Diplomacy is built on consistency, discretion, and strategic clarity, not populism,” the Ministry said.