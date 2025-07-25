FG disclaims report on minimum age requirement for JSS1, university admission

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunde Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has distanced itself from the report in circulation, claiming that it has set a new minimum age of 12 years for admission into Junior Secondary School 1, otherwise called JSS1.

The government said the report is entirely inaccurate, did not emanate from any official source, and does not reflect government policy.

The Federal Ministry of Education, reacting to the report in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, clarified that the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains ten years.

The statement reads:”The Federal Ministry of Education has noted with concern a false and misleading publication in a newspaper claiming that the Federal Government has set a new minimum age of 12 years for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1). The Ministry wishes to categorically state that this report is entirely inaccurate, did not emanate from any official source, and does not reflect government policy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years. Accordingly, no child should complete primary education below the age of 10. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and should be disregarded by the public and all education stakeholders.

“In the same vein, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has reiterated that the prescribed minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities is 16 years. This policy is consistent, non-negotiable, and applies uniformly, regardless of how early a student may have completed secondary education. The Ministry maintains that this age benchmark ensures the cognitive and emotional readiness of students for higher academic engagement.

“The Federal Ministry of Education urges the public, educational institutions, and media organisations to always seek clarification from official channels before acting on or publishing unverified information.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring transparency and developmental appropriateness in the implementation of all educational policies in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”