FG concessioned Enugu Airport to attract private sector investment — Keyamo

Keyamo

…As Enugu Air Takes Off with 3 Aircraft, Eyes Global Routes

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has revealed that the Federal Government concessioned the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, in order to attract private sector investments, citing inefficiencies in government-run operations.

Speaking at the official launch of Enugu Air — the state-owned airline established by the Governor Peter Mbah administration — Keyamo clarified that the concession process was transparent and approved by all relevant authorities, including President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“The government cannot successfully run airports and attract meaningful private sector investments simultaneously,” Keyamo said. “We are currently operating the Enugu Airport at a loss. With the governor’s private-sector drive, we are now creating an international aviation hub right here in Enugu.”

He said the concession was driven by Governor Mbah’s relentless pursuit of development, noting that the governor personally visited Abuja multiple times to push for federal approvals.

“Dr. Peter Mbah was the first governor to visit me after I was sworn in. He never gave me breathing space. His pace is incredible,” Keyamo said. “Even though he is of a different political party, we must admit he is one of the best-performing governors in Nigeria today.”

Keyamo also announced federal approval for regional flight operations from Enugu to African countries, commending the choice of XEJet, a 100% Nigerian-owned aviation company currently running Sierra Leone’s national airline, as the operational partner for Enugu Air.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah described the launch of Enugu Air as “a triumph of vision and a bold leap toward economic transformation.”

Starting with three Embraer aircraft, Enugu Air will initially operate on the “Golden Triangle” — Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos — before expanding to other domestic cities including Port Harcourt, Benin, Owerri, and Kano. Mbah also unveiled plans to extend international routes in the next phase, with destinations across Africa, Europe, China, the US, and the UK.

“This airline is about job creation, diaspora access, investor confidence, and creating a gateway to the global economy,” the governor said.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Minister Keyamo, Fidelity Bank, and other aviation agencies for their support in making the vision a reality.

Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, assured the public that Enugu Air would be operated as a professionally-run business, while XEJet CEO Engr. Ayuba Emmanuel and Fidelity Bank CEO Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe lauded Mbah’s visionary leadership and pledged continued partnership.

The inauguration ceremony drew a large crowd and featured dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, state cabinet members, and aviation stakeholders.