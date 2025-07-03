FG commits N110bn to curb brain drain, medical tourism

Masari

…Commissions multi-billion projects in Jigawa varsity

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Federal Government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund has committed the sum of N110 billion to train medical personnel and introduce cutting-edge simulation technology in order to revatilize the health sector, reduce brain drain, and medical tourism, among others.

The TETFund Chairman, Aminu Bello Masari, disclosed this while commissioning eight multi-billion-naira projects carried out by the fund under the Special High Impact Intervention at the Federal University of Technology, Babura, in Jigawa State.

Masari said the investment will be implemented within the next five years as the fund is refocusing its High Impact Intervention towards strengthening medical education in the universities to revatilize the health sector in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, “Beginning in 2025, in alignment with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Fund has refocused its High Impact Intervention towards strengthening medical education in our universities. To this end, ₦110 billion has been allocated this year to improve the training of medical personnel and introduce cutting-edge simulation technology—addressing the urgent shortage of healthcare professionals across the country.

“This strategic investment will be maintained over the next five years as part of a broader effort to revitalise the health sector, reduce medical tourism, and stem the tide of brain drain among Nigerian health professionals. We will continue to work closely with our beneficiary institutions to ensure these interventions translate into lasting, transformative outcomes for national development,” Masari said.

He further put projects commissioned in the university at the cost of N5.8billion while assuring of the fund’s unwavering commitment to sustain and continually enhance it interventions, enabling beneficiary institutions to undertake more ambitious and impactful projects that position them as globally competitive centres of excellence.

“Four years ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria established four (4) new specialized universities in its quest to expand access to quality university education, address the growing skills gap in the country, improve healthcare delivery, accelerate technological advancement, and promote equity in the distribution of higher education institutions across the nation. The Federal University of Technology, Babura, is one of those four institutions.

“From 2021 to date, TETFund has allocated a total of ₦11,364,614,309.01 (Eleven Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Six Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Nine Naira, One Kobo) to the University for infrastructure-related interventions. These include allocations under the Annual, Special, Zonal, and Special High Impact intervention lines. Of this total, the University has accessed approximately 75.4%, which is an encouraging development. With the continued prudent utilization of these funds, the University is well positioned to assert itself as a leader in research and technology—its core thematic areas.It is also important to note that beyond infrastructure, TETFund supports a wide range of intervention areas including research, content development, book and journal publication, academic conference participation, staff training, entrepreneurship, and skills development. The University will continue to benefit from these interventions as it matures.l,” Masari said.

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono represented by the Special Adviser on Technical Matters, Buhari Mika’ilu, commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary funding to ensure the timely execution of the projects.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the university and Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Ignatius Onimawa said if not for the enormous interventions by the TETFund, institutions in the country would have been glorified secondary schools.

Onimawa said since inception, TETFund has been critical catalyst in revamping institutions and advancing learning in the country.

He said TETFund has left indelible mark on the Federal University of Technology Babura campus and not just in the area of infrastructure but improve the institution in research and technology among others.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sabo Ibrahim listed the newly commissioned projects to include, Deanery and Lecture halls, Academic building, Library building and Departmental building among others.