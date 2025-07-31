FG begins reconstruction of collapsed Keffi flyover

Dave Umahi

…assures justice for victims, 3 persons reported dead

As FEC approves new projects, lists milestones on road infrastructure

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government yesterday said it has commenced reconstruction of the collapsed Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State, where a tragic incident earlier in July claimed three lives.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Council chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister described the collapse as “very unfortunate” and confirmed that the government had reached a settlement with the bereaved families.

“We lost three lives there. We have settled with the families, who are not pressing charges. Reconstruction has started,” Umahi said, noting that one carriageway of the flyover has been closed to allow urgent repair works.

He added that structural investigations prompted the closure to prevent further incidents.

The Keffi Flyover, a major link between the Federal Capital Territory and several North-Central states, collapsed on July 4, raising widespread concern over infrastructure safety.

Umahi assured that the Tinubu administration is prioritizing accountability and public safety, and urged citizens to support ongoing inspection and monitoring efforts.

He said the intervention aligns with the administration’s broader commitment to ensuring the integrity of road and bridge assets nationwide.

At the meeting, FEC also approved major reviews and funding for critical road and bridge projects across the country as part of Tinubu’s infrastructure transformation agenda.

Umahi revealed that 360 road rehabilitation projects were completed in 2023, and inspections are underway across all geopolitical zones.

He said state engineering chambers will now participate in the tracking of federal projects to promote transparency and collaboration.

He listed several high-value projects, many exceeding ₦10 billion, that have either commenced or received substantial disbursements, with a detailed list to be published next week.

The Minister named key highlights of ongoing and approved projects including:

Abuja Road Lots: Lot 1: 118 km at ₦275bn (30% disbursed; 30% completed)

Lot 2: 164 km at ₦502bn (₦150bn disbursed for six sections)

Umahi also named major corridor projects including:

Enugu–Onitsha Road: 72 km at ₦150bn (₦45bn released)

Abuja–Kano Road: ₦220bn (30% disbursed)

Bauchi–Jigawa Road Sections: Fully funded

Nembe–Brass Road: ₦156bn (30% released)

Port Harcourt–Bodo–Bonny Road: 35 km at ₦200bn; near completion

Benin–Ifon–Akure: 108.4 km (30% released)

Akure–Ado-Ekiti: 256 km at ₦761bn (30% released)

The Minister announced new approvals and project variations: Biu–Numa Road (Borno/Adamawa): Revised to ₦61.76bn (from ₦15.4bn), Maraba–Keffi Road (Nasarawa): 43.6 km dualization at ₦76bn, Ikorodu–Sagamu Road (Lagos):

Variation of ₦11.42bn approved for completion, Kashamu–Amshi–Guru–Gurus Road (Yobe): Revised to ₦23.4bn for binder courses and a new vehicle bridge, Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway:

Kebbi Section: 258 km x2 at ₦1.92tn and Sokoto Section: 120 km x2 at ₦912bn.

Other projects, he said, are Afe Babalola University Access Road (Ekiti):

Revised to 14.4 km at ₦9.32bn due to funding constraints

Trans-Saharan Highway (Oyo–Benue border):

Revised from 180 km to 231.64 km; cost increased to ₦445.8bn due to soil failures and realignment

Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway (Sections 4A & 4B):

Ogun & Ondo States: 80.35 km x2 at ₦1.65tn. It includes 6-meter excavation due to swamp terrain.

Umahi emphasized that these projects are not just infrastructure upgrades but strategic economic drivers expected to impact state GDPs, trade, and national cohesion.

He defended the cost-effectiveness of the contracts and affirmed that the rollout of projects has been equitably distributed across zones.

He stated that the administration remains open to scrutiny and committed to delivering quality infrastructure across the country.