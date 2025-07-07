FG backs move to boost Nigeria, Indonesia trade

The Federal Government is committed to partnering with the private sector to boost trade and investment between Nigeria and Indonesia.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Entrepreneurship Development, Ms. Chalya Shagaya, disclosed this at the Mid-year Economic Outlook with the theme, “Building Resilience in Turbulent Times”, organised by the Nigerian Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(NICCI) in Lagos.

Shagaya also pledged the government’s support for the Nigeria-Indonesian investment and Trade forum scheduled to hold in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 21 to 23, 2025, to boost bilateral trade and drive more investment, and smarter collaboration between the two countries.

She said that the government is dedicated to partnering with institutions like NICCI to drive entrepreneurship growth in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s entrepreneurs are not waiting for the perfect conditions. They are building the future now and with the right support they will not just survive the storm but dance in the rain.

“Entrepreneurs are not just business owners, they are job creators, problem solvers and brand ambassadors. They are the ones building resilience. The administration sees them and we are designing policies that move beyond buzzwords to real accessible support,” the SSA added.

In his remarks, President of NICCI, Ishmael Balogun, called on Nigerian businesses to participate in the 40th edition of the Indonesian Joint Expo coming up from 15 October through to 19, 2025, also in Jakarta.

According to him, the business and trade expo is a pivotal event fostering international economic collaboration between Nigerian businesses and those of Indonesia.

Balogun also noted that NICCI is partnering with the office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Kahim Shettima, who has mandated the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to coordinate several ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government to support the Expo.