FG accused of injustices against Nnamdi Kanu

FILE IMAGE OF NNAMDI KANU IN COURT

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A group campaigning for the rights of the Igbo people has accused the Federal Government of injustice against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and other detained Biafran activists.

In a statement, the group demanded Kanu’s immediate release and described his continued detention as unacceptable.

The statement was signed by Scholastica Nwakaego Anyanwu, spokesperson of the IPOB Jewish Community, who highlighted Kanu’s resilience and said his case symbolises the wider struggle for justice and equality for the Igbo people.

Anyanwu, who said she is living in exile, accused the APC-led government of persecuting the Igbo through killings, displacements, and forced exiles.

She called on the international community to pay attention to what she described as human rights violations.

“We call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all Biafrans unjustly held in Nigerian detention centres. The APC government must not go unchallenged in the face of these injustices,” the statement read.

The group described Kanu as the face of their movement and praised his courage in standing up for the Igbo cause. It also condemned the alleged targeting of Biafran families, including the family of HRM Eze Israel Kanu, Nnamdi Kanu’s father.

“We, the victims of the Nigerian state, stand in solidarity with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the struggle for our rights as members of the Igbo race. Sadly, many have been killed, injured, or displaced for demanding justice and equality,” the statement said.

The group also raised the issue of self-determination, saying the Igbo people must be allowed to fully participate in Nigeria’s political system or choose to seek independence.

“We are proud of our identity, a gift from Elohim, and we affirm our right to either be fully included in Nigeria’s political system or to pursue our own path as an independent nation,” the statement added.

Anyanwu said she is working with others to speak out against the alleged injustices committed by the government against Kanu, his family, and many other Biafrans.

The group renewed its call for Kanu’s release, warning that the challenges faced by the Igbo community would not be ignored or forgotten.