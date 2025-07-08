FCT police, military activate joint patrols to curb kidnapping, one chance, vandalism

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following recent security incidents within the Federal Capital Territory, particularly kidnapping, one chance robbery attacks and vandalism of public property among others, the FCT Police Command has activated a joint security patrol and deployment with the military and other Paramilitary agencies.

Among agencies participating in the joint operation are the Police, Soldiers of the Guards Brigade, the Army headquarters Garrison, the Ratings of the Naval Unit, Abuja, Air Force personnel from NAF Camp, Abuja, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Commission

The Command said, “The robust and intelligence-led operational strategy activated on Monday, 7th July 2024 is aimed at tackling criminal elements and ensuring the continued safety of residents.

“As part of these efforts, the Command will intensify stop-and-search operations at key flashpoints, targeting individuals involved in “one-chance’ robberies, vandalism, and the activities of scavengers who pose a growing security threat.

“The operation will also clamp down on unauthorised persons using diplomatic plate numbers to commit crime and evade law enforcement.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to avoid driving vehicles with covered number plates, vehicles without number plates, or those bearing only one plate.

“Likewise, individuals using vehicles with tinted glasses must ensure they possess valid tinted permit documents.

“Vehicles found in violation of these requirements may be subjected to thorough checks, and the drivers may be delayed.

“The Command urges all residents to cooperate with officers on duty, remain law-abiding, and exercise patience as these measures are being implemented for the safety of all.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appeal for the public’s understanding and support during this period.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property and will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the security and well-being of all residents.”