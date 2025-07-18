FCT police arrest man over death of 3-year-old boy who drowned in uncovered septic tank

By: Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – Police operatives from the Durumi Divisional Headquarters under the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command have arrested a man, identified as Philip Jallo, following the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy who drowned in an uncovered septic tank in Durumi 2, Abuja.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, 2025, at about 9:00 p.m., when the toddler, reportedly playing within the residential compound, accidentally slipped and fell into the exposed soakaway filled with human waste.

In a statement released by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the suspect was accused of gross negligence, having allegedly ignored repeated warnings and pleas from neighbors to secure the hazardous septic tank.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the uncovered soakaway had long posed a danger to residents in the area,” Adeh said. “Several warnings and pleas were reportedly made by concerned neighbours to the suspect, who failed to take the necessary action.”

The child was eventually pulled out of the tank and rushed to the hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Jallo is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The Commissioner also used the opportunity to issue a strong advisory to residents, urging them to prioritize environmental safety and ensure potential hazards in their surroundings are properly managed.

“Parents and guardians must be vigilant and ensure their wards are properly monitored at all times to prevent such needless loss of life,” he stated.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability in matters that endanger public safety.