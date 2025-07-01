FCT emergency department barricades flood-prone slip road in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has barricaded the slip road connecting the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway with Ring Road II at the Galadimawa Interchange in Abuja.



The Acting Director-General of the department, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, said during the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday that the move was aimed at preventing vehicular movement due to recurrent flooding on the road.

Mohammed explained that the road was usually flooded every rainy season, adding that the water level on this slip road was already building up.

According to him, barricading the road is part of being proactive to ensure that no life is lost to flooding on the road, thereby saving lives and property.

“Recalled that heavy floods on the slip road in 2019 claimed the life of the Director of Finance of the FCT High Court, Mr Tony Okecheme.

“We decided to close the slip road to vehicular movement today due to the rising water level, posing a serious danger to motorists.”

He appealed to residents of the FCT for their understanding and urged motorists to seek alternative routes.

He further appealed to residents to avoid driving through a pool of water and instead wait for it to recede, urging them to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of a disaster.