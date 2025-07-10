FCC chairman meets staff, vows to prioritize welfare, operational efficiency

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mr. Kayode Oladele, has embarked on a facility tour of the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, engaging directly with staff to better understand their priorities and challenges.

The tour followed an earlier meeting with directors in the Commission’s boardroom, where Mr. Oladele solicited their support and cooperation in steering the affairs of the Commission.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Chizea C., the tour aimed to reinforce the Commission’s commitment to operational excellence and staff welfare.

Mr. Oladele visited every office within the Commission, meeting with directors, heads of divisions, and staff members to discuss ongoing projects and challenges. He emphasized that a conducive working environment and adequate support are essential to enhancing staff morale and achieving the Commission’s mandate.

“It is important to ensure that our staff come to work every day with dedication and passion,” he said. “We will provide you with the right equipment, financial and material resources needed to perform your duties effectively.”

The FCC boss commended the staff for their dedication, stressing the importance of operational efficiency and streamlined workflows in driving institutional performance. “I’m impressed by your level of commitment to operational excellence. It’s crucial to the achievement of our Commission’s mandate,” he added.

A key highlight of the tour was Mr. Oladele’s personal interaction with staff across departments, where he listened to their concerns and assured them of management’s resolve to address pressing issues, particularly those related to welfare.

In a related development, the Acting Chairman has constituted a committee to restructure the Monitoring and Enforcement (M&E) department. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the department for improved performance and overall efficiency.