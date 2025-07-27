Fayose, Fayemi, Oni’s aides swell ranks of ADC in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—In a significant development that could shake the political landscape of Ekiti State, prominent loyalists and aides of former Governors Ayodele Fayose, Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni, have officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in a move to further complicate the electoral fortunes of incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji come 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

Vanguard recalls that the immediate predecessor of Oyebanji, Dr Fayemi, another two term Governor of Ekiti, Fayose and Oni, a one term Governor, who later later contested the 2022 governorship election against the incumbent under the platform of the Social Democratic Party, had earlier thrown their weight behind Oyebanji’s candidature for the 2026 Gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

However, some critical loyalists of these former governors in Ado-Ekiti reconvened over the weekend to officially unveil the African Democratic Party (ADC) ahead of the state and general elections in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

These individuals include former Deputy Governor, Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service under Fayose, Professor Kolapo Eleka, Dipo Anisulowo, Modupe Alade and Gbenga Faseluka; former Commissioner for Information under Fayemi, Akin Omole, former Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government under Segun Oni, Sikiru Lawal and Ambassador Dare Bejide, former Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, among others.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti after the event that pulled thousands across the 16 local governments areas of the state, Eleka, who is the Ekiti ADC Stakeholders Cordinator, described the party as the only coalition that would save Nigerians from the claws of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He said the party, under the leadership of former Senate President, David Mark, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, is ready to take the country out of the hands of those leaders he described as corrupt, intimidating and unnvisionary.

His words, “ADC is the way, it’s the most meaningful party because we have the intention to cater for the interest of the Nigerians. We have an ideology and we are following it.

“Most of our leaders in other parties formed this together so that we can unsit the leaders making us face hell at the national and state levels. We have what it takes to revive our economy, we must come together, we must avail ourselves for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Leaders of this party are like-minded individuals and citizens of Nigeria who mean well for the interest of Nigeria. They have shown the core value of transparency, accountably. They know the policy that can make things work for Nigerians because we are tired of dead parties.

“Let’s be united, we are not pursuing shadow but real things and with these calibres of leaders, they know the way, they have the influence to make decisions that will lead to the betterment of Nigerians. This is a winning coalition, to say no to one party system and intimidation”.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, represented by Professor Bayo Fakunle appreciated Ekiti residents for their support during the National Convention of his former party in 2019 and 2022, while also calling on them to support the leadership of ADC for the growth and development of the country.

Akin Omole, a former Commissioner for Information under Fayemi, also said his defection to ADC was not a move to sabotage his former Boss but his personal decision to join a formidable force that mean well for the people of Ekiti.

Ekiti ADC Chairman, Omolayo Ilesanmial explained that the defection of the noble indivduals signified a shared dedication to building a Nigeria rooted in progress, integrity, discipline and honesty.

Ilesanmi reaffirmed the commitment of ADC in Ekiti State towards working in harmony with its national goals, especially as the 2026 gubernatorial election and the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

He called on all members and loyalists of the party to secure their voter’s cards, which according to him is their golden ticket to victory.