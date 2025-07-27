Falomo Rotary donates cots, nets, blood to Lagos hospital

As part of its community service and commitment to maternal and child health, the Rotary Club of Falomo, District 9112, on Friday, donated 25 baby cots and 100 mosquito-treated nets to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The donation, valued at over ₦5 million, forms part of the club’s ongoing efforts to support maternal and child healthcare as well as disease prevention.

During the presentation, no fewer than 30 members of the Rotary Club also donated blood to the hospital’s blood bank, further emphasizing the club’s commitment to saving lives and improving healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the event, President of the Rotary Club of Falomo, Ibrahim Sule, highlighted the motivation behind the project and the long-term nature of the intervention.

“This project was initiated by our past president, Tolu Ogundipe, and I was then the project service director. Our needs assessment revealed that three wards lacked adequate baby cots. The ones in use were worn-out and uncomfortable.

“Since then, we have taken it as a challenge to equip the hospital. In the last three years, we have supplied 75 baby cots. Today’s 25 cots and mosquito nets continue that legacy, and we plan to equip another ward next year,” Sule said.

He emphasised that the gesture goes beyond philanthropy, explaining that “after childbirth, mothers need to rest while their new-borns are placed in comfortable, hygienic cots.”

He also disclosed plans to donate an incubator in the near future, further broadening the scope of their interventions.

District Governor of Rotary International District 9112 (comprising Lagos and Ogun states), Lanre Adedoyin, commended the initiative, saying it aligns with two of Rotary’s seven areas of focus—maternal/child healthcare and disease prevention.

“What Falomo Club has done is not just charity—it is nation-building. When you care for mothers and children, you are investing in the country’s future. These mosquito-treated nets help prevent malaria, one of the deadliest diseases in Africa. Their action contributes to a healthier population, which translates into stronger economic manpower,” Adedoyin said.

He urged beneficiaries and hospital staff to maintain the equipment properly. “When people see that donations are being used judiciously and preserved, they are encouraged to give more. It creates a cycle of goodwill,” he added.

Also speaking, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr Olufemi Omololu, expressed deep gratitude for the continuous support from the Rotary Club, describing the donation as a “blessing.”

“We are fortunate to have Rotary Club of Falomo as one of our consistent partners. They’ve helped us tremendously in the past and continue to do so. The quality of the baby cots delivered this time is notably higher, and we are confident that with proper maintenance, they will last even longer,” Dr. Omololu stated.

He acknowledged the challenge of wear and tear common in public health facilities but praised the hospital staff for maintaining donated equipment.

He also called on other organizations and individuals to emulate Rotary’s example, noting that true national development requires collaborative efforts between government and citizens.

The event was attended by senior hospital staff, members of the Rotary Club, and representatives of District 9112, all of whom reaffirmed their dedication to promoting quality healthcare across Nigeria.