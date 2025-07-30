Faith leaders, gender advocates unite in Abuja to combat GBV, create training tools

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Faith leaders and gender advocates from across Nigeria have gathered in Abuja for a landmark event aimed at equipping religious actors with the tools to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and promote gender equality.

The programme, themed ‘Amplifying Voices and Building Capacity of Faith Actors in Nigeria,’ was organised by the Faith to Action Network in collaboration with Gender Champions Nigeria.

The event, a National Capacity Building and Development of Training Modules programme, brought together participants from various religious backgrounds to develop comprehensive training modules.

These modules are designed to empower faith leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle key social issues, especially GBV and gender inequality, within their communities.

Key speakers at the event included Rev. Dr Uzoaku Williams, Team Lead of Gender Champions Nigeria, who highlighted the vital role faith actors play in shaping cultural and societal values.

“Faith actors are pivotal in shaping societal norms and values. By building their capacity and providing them with the necessary tools, we are amplifying their voices and empowering them to be agents of change in their faith and communities,” she said.

Rev. Dr Williams also emphasised the need for continuous support and cooperation beyond the event.

“We must remember that the work does not stop here. We will follow up with attendees to monitor the implementation of the training modules and provide additional resources as needed,” she added.

Other notable speakers included Rev. Jessie Fubara Manuel, PhD, and Hajiya Sumaye Hamza, PhD, who both gave keynote addresses on ‘The Role of Faith Actors in Ending GBV’.

They discussed the specific challenges faced by communities in Nigeria and shared insights into how religious leaders can drive change through advocacy and local engagement.

Speaking, Rev. Dr Jesse Fubara Manuel anchored his contribution in scripture, stressing the principles of love and justice.

He explained the root causes of GBV, identifying drivers such as patriarchy, communal misreading of scripture, and economic inequality.

Fubara also outlined seven key roles faith leaders must play: social, didactic, exemplary, partnership, judicial, advocacy, and prayer.

On her part, Dr Mrs (Hajia) Sumaye Hamza delivered a powerful keynote, presenting striking GBV statistics and declaring that gender-based violence is a human issue, not just a women’s issue.

She outlined seven key action areas for faith leaders, including issuing joint statements, training religious leaders, creating interfaith structures, engaging men and boys, supporting survivors, building alliances, and strengthening collaboration.

Meanwhile, representatives of various organisations, including Mr Onyali Gabriel from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Rev. Dr Yusuf Wushishi from the WCC Programme Office on Peace Building in West Africa, and Hajiya Sanni Rafiah, Amira of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), also spoke at the event.

Participants took part in several training sessions, group discussions, and interactive activities designed to encourage collaboration and the exchange of ideas among different faith communities.

The programme also gave faith leaders an opportunity to examine the specific problems affecting their communities and come up with practical solutions.

At the end of the event, participants renewed their commitment to apply the knowledge gained and put it into action in their communities.

Organisers underlined the crucial role of faith leaders in driving social change and promoting inclusive development across Nigeria.

They described the capacity-building initiative as a major step forward in empowering religious actors to fight gender-based violence and promote gender equality, reinforcing their role as important catalysts for positive change.