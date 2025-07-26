‘Eyan Ire’: Okiki Bright releases soul-stirring track on character and truth

Rising Afro-inspirational artist, Raji Mutiu, popularly known as Okiki Bright, has officially released his much-anticipated single titled “Eyan Ire”, a deeply emotional and thought-provoking song that speaks to the heart of human character, morality, and spiritual truth.

Eyan released on all streaming platforms yesterday 25th for July 2025.

“Eyan Ire,” which translates from Yoruba as “A Good Person”, explores the layered meaning of what it truly means to be good in a world full of deception, ambition, and moral confusion. With soul-touching lyrics and a powerful Afrobeat rhythm, the song cuts across cultural and spiritual lines, offering listeners both reflection and rhythm.

In an exclusive chat, Okiki Bright shared the inspiration behind the song, describing it as a response to the growing superficiality and moral pretense in society.

“We live in a world where people are desperate to make it by any means, good or bad,” he said. “Sometimes, those who appear holy or perfect in public may be hiding the darkest secrets in private. The truth is, only God sees the heart, and we should stop judging based on appearances.”

“Eyan Ire” goes beyond entertainment — it’s a soul-searching anthem. With rich instrumentation and deep lyrical content, it confronts the illusions of societal validation and exposes the gap between public image and private reality.

“Many people want to be seen as good people, but goodness is not something you wear on your face,” Okiki Bright emphasized. “It’s in your actions, especially when no one is watching. You can’t deceive God.”

From themes of hypocrisy and ambition, to identity and spiritual consciousness, the track carries a timely and timeless message a call to live with integrity and examine the heart.

With this release, Okiki Bright further cements his reputation not just as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, but as a voice of truth and awakening. “Eyan Ire” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and listeners are already praising the track for its depth, honesty, and emotional resonance.

Fans are encouraged to listen, reflect, and share the message. “Eyan Ire” isn’t just a song it’s a movement.