Expert urges culturally grounded digital marketing in Africa

By Juliet Umeh

A digital marketing expert, Joel Ozue, yesterday, said that Africa’s digital marketing must go beyond metrics and automation to embrace the continent’s diverse cultural landscape.

He emphasizes that understanding local values, traditions, and consumer behaviors is key to building effective and authentic campaigns across African markets.

In a statement, Ozue said that while more Africans are coming online daily, driven by smartphone penetration, youthful demographics, and mobile-first behaviour, many global brands are still failing to connect with local audiences because they rely on copy-paste strategies from the West.

Ozue said: “In Africa, digital marketing is not just a numbers game. It is a cultural conversation.”

He explained that what works in New York or London may not resonate in Nairobi or Lagos because Africa is not a single market but a diverse landscape with more than 50 countries, thousands of languages, and a wide mix of religious, traditional, and modern influences.

To succeed here, digital strategies must be deeply rooted in cultural understanding, not just translation, he said.

Ozue identified language as one of the biggest challenges for marketers. While English and French dominate official communication, millions of Africans interact daily in Pidgin English and other indigenous languages.

According to him, brands that communicate in the local dialects both literally and emotionally gain a critical edge. Humour, slang, tone, and even emojis carry different meanings depending on the location.

A clever play on words in Pidgin can go viral in Nigeria, but the same line may confuse audiences in Kenya, he said.

Ozue also noted that trust and community dynamics remain central to digital marketing in Africa. In many African societies, word-of-mouth is still more powerful than display ads, making influencer marketing a key strategy.

It is not just about mega-influencers. Micro and nano influencers, who feel more relatable, are driving purchase decisions, he said.

He explained that a recommendation from a trusted local creator often carries more weight than a highly targeted online ad.

Ozue highlighted WhatsApp as a dominant channel in Africa’s digital culture, noting that the messaging app functions as an information hub, marketplace, and campaign driver.

WhatsApp is often overlooked in Western strategies, but in Africa, it is at the heart of digital communities, he said.

According to him, brands must adapt their content formats, tone, and engagement style to fit these communal spaces.

Ozue cautioned that religious and traditional values play a significant role in consumer responses to marketing messages. He said brands that ignore sacred periods such as Ramadan, Easter, or Christmas risk losing public trust or facing backlash.

He cited the cases of Peak Milk and Sterling Bank, whose Easter-themed campaigns attracted criticism from Christian communities.

By contrast, he pointed to brands like MTN and Dettol, which have successfully aligned their campaigns with festive and religious moments, tapping into shared values and community priorities.

Ozue also advised brands to consider Africa’s data economy when creating content. He noted that heavy video files or glossy creatives may not perform well due to high data costs in many parts of the continent.

Short-form videos, memes, and lighter creative formats are becoming the norm. In some areas, offline-to-online bridges like USSD codes or QR engagements also help connect with audiences effectively, he said.

Ozue urged brands to move beyond simple localisation and embrace cultural contextualisation.

It is not enough to translate the message, marketers must change the lens, he said.

According to him, Africa’s digital landscape offers an important lesson for global brands. Marketing succeeds when it resonates, not just when it reaches.

Culture is not a layer to add to digital strategy in Africa. It is the foundation, he concluded.