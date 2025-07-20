Expert advocates leveraging mining net worth for mineral trade

By Adeola Badru

An expert in mining and the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Group Holdings, Oluwaseun Olatunji, has disclosed strategies to leverage the net worth of mining to facilitate the trade of minerals, particularly gold bars, in international markets.

In an interview yesterday, Olatunji noted that mining can be a pivotal force in transforming economies and enhancing local trade dynamics.

According to him, high-net-worth connections played a crucial role in driving the mineral trade, enabling access to international markets and better pricing.

He noted that Brookfield Group Holdings, founded in 2019, has expanded its footprint across Nigeria, the Gulf region, and Asia, focusing on real estate development, civil construction, and mineral trading.

Olatunji envisioned his company becoming Africa’s largest residential real estate leader, underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and community upliftment.

“I am not a miner in the traditional sense, but I have skillfully leveraged these connections to drive mineral trade,” he emphasised.

“Business has been my calling, and I recognised the immense potential in real estate and mineral trade long before they became popular.”

Olatunji, who hailed from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, further stated that he is exploring plans to establish a gold refinery in Nigeria or Ghana to enhance local value chains in mineral processing.

“This isn’t just a dream; it’s an actionable plan,” he asserted.

Olatunji pointed out that such initiatives could significantly boost local economies and create job opportunities.

“Grounded in values such as dreaming big, resilience, integrity, and smart work, we aim to uplift our communities,” he added.

With several accolades to his name, including the Nigeria Media Award for Best Humanitarian in 2022 and the Nigeria News Award for Person of the Year in 2023, Olatunji said he has continued to inspire with his vision for Africa’s future.

He said his journey exemplified the transformative power of vision, resilience, and faith in the continent’s potential.