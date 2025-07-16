EXMAN unveils 2025 brand experience summit, award, AGM plans

By Efe Onodjae

The Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) has unpacked the plans to host its two-day 2025 Brand Experience Summit (BX Summit), Annual General Meeting (AGM), and its bi-annual award.

This year’s summit theme, “Personalisation at Scale: From Insights to Impact in a Data-Driven, Immersive World,” is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, July 17th, to Friday, July 18th, 2025, and will feature a high-impact session featuring the Lagos Business School’s 2024/2025 Industry Report on Experiential Marketing Trends and Consumer Behaviour.

Speaking at the media session to announce the summit theme and plans, EXMAN’s president, Mrs. Tolulope Apinke Medebem, stated that this year’s summit theme, “Personalisation at Scale: From Insights to Impact in a Data-Driven, Immersive World,” is not only timely but also transformational.

According to her, “As we move deeper into an era shaped by AI, automation, and analytics, the core challenge remains the same: How do we scale intimacy without losing authenticity? How do we embrace data without erasing the human? These are some of the critical conversations we are curating at this year’s BEX Summit,” she queried.

She said, “The Summit will open with a high-impact session featuring the Lagos Business School’s 2024/2025 Industry Report on Experiential Marketing Trends and Consumer Behaviour presented by Dr. Uchenna Uzo. This research, developed in collaboration with industry leaders, unpacks real market data, academic rigour, and frontline practitioner insights to help shape the way we measure and define experience moving forward.”

On the speakers, she added, “We will then hear from two keynote speakers whose perspectives reflect both business acumen and cultural intelligence: Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, Group Managing Director of TVC Communications, will explore ‘Unpacking the Role of AI in Reshaping Consumer Experiences and Enabling Personalisation at Scale,’ and Mr. Feyi Olubodun, Founder and Managing Partner at Open Squares Africa, will speak on ‘The Intersection of Data and Storytelling: How Brands Can Leverage Insights to Craft Impactful Narratives.’”

These keynote sessions will be followed by a robust panel discussion on “Data-Driven Creativity: The Intersection of AI, Analytics, and the Consumer.” Panellists will bring real case studies, articles, and measurable experiences to the table.

In the second session, Mr. Aizehi Itua will deliver a compelling session on “Strategic Intelligence Meets Experience: Designing for Emotion, Precision & Personalisation.”

“ This will be followed by another dynamic panel discussion titled “Immersive Storytelling: Blending Technology, Culture & Brand Purpose,” featuring voices from various industries sharing how they have used storytelling, tech, and culture to activate impact.

“A major highlight of the day will be the Student Innovation Challenge Presentations. University students, mentored through a rigorous boot camp process, will showcase bold new ideas. Our future truly sits in that room, and EXMAN is proud to spotlight them,” Mrs. Medebem stated.

Additionally, two breakout sessions will give delegates the opportunity to go deeper with the topics of the Power of Data: Personalisation, Privacy & Purpose, and Pixels & Presence: Blending AI & Physical Brand Worlds

She said, “This year’s BEX Summit is not just content-rich; it is future-forward, human-centred, and industry-integrated.”

Speaking on the EXMAN AGM and AWARDS 2025 with the theme “Building Bridges and Strengthening Bonds,” EXMA’s president said that “We believe the time is right to move from competition to collaboration. Our ecosystem thrives when we uphold transparency, shared standards, and mutual respect across agencies, clients, regulators, and the broader public.”

According to her, “I want to take a moment to commend all agencies who have submitted entries into the 2025 EXMAN Awards. This year, we’ve seen stronger entries that are more data-driven, more insight-led, and more culturally grounded. The judging process, as always, is anchored on integrity, industry expertise, and transparency. We’re working with an independent panel of jurors who bring both global and local perspectives. Their work ensures that recognition is truly earned, not awarded.”

“We encourage all agencies to continue to raise the bar, innovate responsibly, and document impact because that’s what we celebrate. This year, during the AGM, we will also be officially inducting new agencies into the EXMAN fold. We are excited to welcome them; their creativity, perspective, and talent will strengthen our collective voice,” she added.

According to the Chairman of the BEX Summit, Mr. Wole Olagundoye, represented by a member of the committee, Mr. Owolabi Mustapha, “The BEX Summit is where we, as industry professionals, step back to reflect on these critical questions not just to consume content, but to shape the conversation. From academic research to thought leadership, from student innovation to industry case studies, this year’s Summit was designed to be more than an event. It is a platform for collaboration, co-creation, and future-proofing.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the EXMAN AGM & Awards committee, Agnes Ailuelohia, stated that “This year, we are guided by the theme ‘Building Bridges and Strengthening Bonds.’” It is a reminder that beyond competition and accolades, our greatest strength lies in collaboration, accountability, and shared values.

“As agencies, we’re not just creating experiences for brands; we’re helping shape culture, influence behaviour, and build trust,” she added.

The EXMAN Awards 2025 is not just about celebrating campaigns. It is about recognising strategic thinking, ethical execution, creativity rooted in data, and the courage to innovate in challenging times.

On the Awards Process, “We made a deliberate effort to raise the bar with the entry process that was refined to ensure clarity and better documentation of impact.

She said, “Our judging panel includes independent experts, global advisors, and cross-industry leaders to ensure transparency, fairness, and a diversity of perspectives, and we introduced clear evaluation benchmarks that prioritise outcomes, innovation, and cultural resonance.”