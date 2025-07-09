Ex-Ondo PDP governorship candidate, Ajayi denies joining ADC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Nov. 16, 2024, election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, says he has no plans to join the African Democratic Party (ADC).

Ajayi, in a statement jointly signed by eight leaders of PDP in the state on Wednesday in Akure, dismissed a report claiming he had joined ADC coalition alongside some leaders.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen by Bakitta Bello, Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, described the report of defection as false and misleading.

“We understand that recent media narratives and the movements of some political figures have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and as well raised questions amongst some of our members.

“We wish to, as leaders of PDP in Ondo State, offer clarity, encouragement, and reassurance to all of you who have stood with PDP through thick and thin.

“Neither the national leadership nor the Ondo State leadership has yet initiated any coalition or alignment with any other political party or groups,” the statement read.

According to the statement, PDP in the state remains strong, focused and unshaken.

The statement explained that the PDP’s eyes were fixed on the goal to rescue, rebuild, and reposition Nigeria and the state through the ballot in the coming elections.

It urged the members of PDP to remain steadfast, adding that the party’s strengths did not lie in mere headlines or temporary alignments but in the loyalty of the members.

“So, we encourage those that might have been misled to believing that the PDP was a part of any coalition or merger to have a rethink and retrace their steps.

“We must remind ourselves that the PDP is not just a political party—it is a movement of hope, of democracy, and of purposeful governance.

“The party structures remain intact and active in all the 203 wards and 18 local government areas across Ondo State,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those that signed the statement are: Agboola Ajayi; Sen. Bode Olajumoke and Eddy Olafeso, BOT Members; and Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary.

Others are Clement Faboyede, NEC Member; Olajide Oguntodu, Minority Leader, ODHA; Ladi Omotehinse, Chairman, Forum of PDP LG Chairmen; Bakkita Bello, State Caretaker Committee Chairman; and Oluseye Olujimi, Secretary, State Caretaker Committee.