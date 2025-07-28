Ex-IGP Ehindero to Tinubu: Rejig Nigeria’s security architecture

President Bola Tinubu

…Wants reduced military presence in domestic security matters

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— A former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Sunday Ehindero, yesterday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to reduce military visibility in domestic security matters across the country.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary and 16th Passing-Out Parade of the Police Secondary School in Akure, Ondo State, the former IGP proposed the introduction of the Police Mobile Force to reduce military visibility.

Ehindero said: “The military should concentrate on our borders to prevent terrorists from entering the country.”

According to him, the federal government should restructure Nigeria’s security framework to optimally prioritise the Police as the primary agency handling internal security operations.

He said: “On security matters, I commend the present administration for its efforts in bringing down crimes such as kidnapping, terrorism, insurgency, Boko Haram, child trafficking, banditry and cultism.

“Arrests had been made by police, and arms and ammunition recovered from criminals after the Benue and Plateau incursions by bandits.

“Our armed forces are bombarding terrorists at our borders, making way for reduced crimes in internal security. These are commendable efforts.

“However, there is a need to rejig our security architecture to ensure the police, properly so called, is the dominant security agent in internal security.

“The Federal Government should reduce the visibility of the military in internal security.

“The security architecture of this country has to be reassessed to change it. Let the police mobile force replace the military in internal security, as canvassed by the Plateau State Governor.

In his goodwill message, Governor Aiyedatiwa, said that the milestone achieved by the school underscores the Nigerian Police Force’s steadfast commitment to fostering education, discipline, and moral excellence for the children of its personnel and the wider community.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Mr Gbenga Atiba, said: “Since its inception, it has grown significantly, expanding from a few schools to a network of primary and secondary schools across Nigeria.

“This growth reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring access to holistic education that prepares pupils for leadership and societal contributions.

“However, the initiative has faced challenges, including inadequate funding, infrastructural deficits, and the need to align curricula with modern educational standards.”