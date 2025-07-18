Ex-Ebonyi PDP chairman Silas Onu dumps party, joins ADC coalition

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI – Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Barrister Silas Onu, has officially resigned his membership of the party and declared his alignment with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), now adopted by a coalition of opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onu, who also contested as the PDP candidate in the February 4, 2024 senatorial rerun election for Ebonyi South Zone, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Chairman of his Obiozara Ward. A copy of the letter was obtained by our correspondent.

In the letter, Onu cited irreconcilable differences within the PDP, particularly the undue interference of some governors in the party’s internal affairs, as the primary reason for his departure.

“It is with a heavy heart, yet for patriotic reasons, that I resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.

Reflecting on his time in the PDP, Onu recalled his contributions to the party’s development at the grassroots and state levels, including serving as State Publicity Secretary and later as State Chairman. He emphasized that his decision to leave the party was not taken lightly.

“Due to some irreconcilable differences, especially the role being played by a few sitting governors of the party, I am compelled to pursue my political aspirations from a different, but stable platform,” he stated.

Onu urged his supporters to join him in the ADC, expressing hope for a more united and progressive political movement.

“I thank you for your unflinching support throughout my membership of the PDP and pray that we can all journey into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to continue forging a strong political movement for the overall good of our people,” he concluded.