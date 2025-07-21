Ex-Assembly member denies winning botched Ibadan North APC primary

…Says ‘I know nothing about the publication’

Dapo Akinrefon

One of the aspirants jostling to clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Mr. Olusegun Olaleye, popularly known as Radical Brother, has denied being the winner of the Ibadan North APC primary as was published by some news outlets.

The publications claimed that Olaleye was the winner of the controversial botched primary scheduled for Sunday 20th July 2025.

Olaleye said in a a statement he personally signed, on Monday, that he was not party to the declaration and that he was not aware of where the information came from.

“It has recently caught my attention that a publication is being circulated across various online news platforms stating I have declared myself as the candidate of the party being winner of the primaries of the party which was scheduled but didn’t take place.

“I’m using this medium to unequivocally state that the said publication didn’t originate from me nor from my media unit. It is purely the work of mischief makers who are aiming to pit me against the party at all levels.

“I stand with the party as no official announcement has been made on the by-elections by the party following the controversies that marred and prevented the primaries from happening on Sunday in Ibadan.

The situation remains ae stalemate, with the party at the national level currently engaging relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the situation, and while that process is ongoing, I’ll patiently wait for new directives from the party rather than take any self decision.