Ex-Ajax coach Farioli named Porto boss

Farioli

Newly-appointed FC Porto coach Francesco Farioli said on Monday he wanted to restore his new team to where they belonged and deliver the 30-time Portuguese champions their first title since 2022.

The 36-year-old Italian, who resigned as Ajax coach in May after they finished runners-up in the Dutch league having let slip a nine-point lead with five matches remaining, replaces Martin Anselmi.

Porto finished a disappointing third in the title race last term, 11 points off champions Sporting Lisbon, winning just 10 of their 21 matches under Anselmi.

Farioli said his “desire was to restore Porto to the place they belong”.

Porto president Andre Villas-Boas said Farioli is “a young coach, but extremely ambitious” and he had “exploded onto the European football scene”.