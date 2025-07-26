Ewenla urges senate to comply with court order on Natasha’s reinstatement

…Says respect for judiciary key to sustaining democracy

ABUJA — The Nigerian Senate is facing renewed public interest over the continued absence of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from legislative proceedings, despite a Federal High Court judgment reportedly mandating her reinstatement.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended from the Senate for six months. Following her suspension, she sought legal redress and was granted a judgment allowing her return to the red chamber, subject to meeting specific conditions — including offering a public apology and paying a fine.

Despite reports that she has fulfilled these conditions, the senator has not yet resumed her legislative duties — a situation that has drawn attention from various stakeholders.

PDP South-West Ex-Officio member, Prince (Amb.) Dr. Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, expressed concern over the situation, urging the Senate to comply with the court ruling in the interest of constitutional order and democratic principles.

“When institutions established to uphold the Constitution delay or fail to act in accordance with judicial pronouncements, it raises concerns about the strength of our democratic framework,” Ewenla stated.

He also commented on reports suggesting that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had appealed the ruling, noting the importance of adhering to proper institutional procedures in matters involving the legislature.

Ewenla emphasized that the matter goes beyond one individual, stating that “ensuring compliance with court decisions protects both public confidence and the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

He also observed that the representation of constituents should not be interrupted unnecessarily, and encouraged dialogue and resolution within the framework of the law.

Ewenla further called on civil society, legal practitioners, and democratic institutions to remain engaged in the matter to uphold the rule of law.

“The judiciary plays a fundamental role in our democracy, and all branches of government must support and respect its authority,” he said.