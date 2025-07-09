EURO 2025: Teams who have qualified for quarterfinal – date, time, fixtures

Excitement is building as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 moves into the knockout phase, with the quarterfinals set to unfold between 16 and 19 July across various venues in Switzerland.

From 16 competing nations, only eight remain in the hunt for continental glory.

The tournament now enters its most intense stage as Europe’s elite battle for a place in the final, scheduled for 27 July.

The semi-final clashes will take place on 22 and 23 July, with the two victorious sides advancing to the championship showdown.

Teams Qualified for the Quarterfinals

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Germany

(Remaining four teams to be determined based on group stage results)

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Knockout Stage Fixtures

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July

Match 25: Norway vs Group B runners-up — 21:00 CEST

Match 26: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up — 21:00 CEST

Match 27: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up — 21:00 CEST

Match 28: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up — 21:00 CEST

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July

Match: Winners of Match 26 vs Winners of Match 25 — 21:00 CEST

Match: Winners of Match 28 vs Winners of Match 27 — 21:00 CEST

Final

Sunday 27 July

Match: TBD vs TBD — 18:00 CEST

