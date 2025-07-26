EU urges Niger junta to free ex-president

Deposed Nigerien Mohamed Bazoum





The European Union on Saturday urged Niger’s ruling junta to release Mohamed Bazoum, the president the military authorities overturned and detained on July 26, 2023.

Bazoum has been held, along with his wife Hadiza, in a wing of the presidential palace and according to his lawyers has not left the building in that time.

The 27-member bloc said in a statement it welcomed the recent release of some political prisoners but “regretted” the continued detention of Bazoum and others.

“The EU calls again for the release of these people who are being held for political reasons,” said the statement by Kaja Kallas, the bloc’s top diplomat.

Months after the coup, the junta said it intended to put Bazoum on trial, accusing him of “plotting against the security and authority of the state” as well as “treason.”

Bazoum’s lawyers say the latter charge could earn him the death penalty.

In June last year, Niger’s state court, set up by the regime, lifted Bazoum’s presidential immunity, which could open the path to a trial.

To date, however, no case has been opened against the former president, who was elected in 2021 and has not resigned.

“The EU remains available for a frank, honest, and structured dialogue with the Nigerien authorities based on mutual respect and shared interests,” said the statement.