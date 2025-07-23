EU, FG call for urgent domestic funding to tackle malnutrition, Benue displacement crisis

…UNICEF warns 3.5 million Nigerian children need urgent nutrition treatment

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union (EU) and the Federal Government of Nigeria have jointly called for immediate action and increased domestic funding to address the escalating malnutrition crisis in Nigeria’s North-East and North-West regions, as well as provide critical support for displaced persons in Benue State.

The call was made during a joint press briefing on Tuesday, held at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in Abuja. Both parties emphasized the urgent need for local financial mobilisation amid dwindling international donor contributions.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, while commending Nigeria’s humanitarian efforts, stressed that the EU remains a committed and reliable development partner. He highlighted that in the face of competing global crises, such as those in Sudan, Gaza, and the Sahel, it is becoming increasingly difficult to rely solely on international aid.

“The EU has already provided €37 million for humanitarian assistance this year and is considering additional support,” Mignot said. “But there is a global stretch on resources. This is a call to action for Nigeria to mobilize more domestic support—from federal and state governments, as well as the private sector—to prevent a critical shortage of therapeutic food supplies for acutely malnourished children.”

He warned that thousands of children could die without immediate intervention, noting that some of the required therapeutic foods are produced locally, making it feasible to act quickly with the right funding.

Amb. Mignot also outlined the EU’s ongoing interventions, including the Supporting Sustainable and Innovative Social Protection Programmes (SUSI), Social and Economic Participation of Returnees, and the Support to Internally Displaced Persons and Host Population in North-East Nigeria (SIDPIN).

“In Benue, we are deploying both emergency aid and long-term support. This includes €500,000 in humanitarian assistance and €1 million for durable solutions in livelihoods and housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs),” he added.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwata, expressed gratitude for the EU’s continued support, stressing that the intervention has come at a critical time for Nigeria, especially for communities in Benue State.

“Livelihoods have been lost, homes destroyed, and over 800 children are out of school. We have more than 200 children in IDP camps at risk of malnutrition. This timely support from the EU will save lives and help rebuild hope,” the Minister said.

Dr. Yilwata also revealed that the Ministry is working on an Anticipatory Response Plan, including a dedicated fund to be incorporated into the national budget. This, he said, would allow for faster responses to predictable humanitarian challenges such as malnutrition and displacement, as well as unforeseen disasters.

UNICEF Nigeria’s Chief of Field Services and Emergency, Judith Leveillee, also stressed the scale of the crisis, noting that an estimated 3.5 million Nigerian children urgently require quality nutrition treatment. She warned that existing service centres are overwhelmed, underscoring the need for expanded resources and support.

“We are gathered because of a shared understanding that more needs to be done to reach every malnourished child. Our centres are overstretched, and we must act fast,” she said.

The joint effort signals a renewed push to address Nigeria’s deepening humanitarian challenges through a blend of international collaboration and increased domestic responsibility.